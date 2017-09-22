City

Report: 3-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Uncle Near LOVE Park

Police told NBC10 that the shooting occurred when the child found a gun in the back seat of his uncle's car.
By Claire Sasko · 9/22/2017, 1:25 p.m.
shooting, center city, 3-year-old

Image via Google Maps

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A man was reportedly shot multiple times by his 3-year-old nephew shortly before noon on Friday near LOVE Park.

According to NBC10, police believe the incident occurred near 16th and Arch streets when the 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun while sitting in the back seat of his uncle’s car. The victim was in the driver’s seat when the boy fired the gun, police told the news organization. 

NBC10 reports that a second uncle, who reportedly left the car to enter a nearby building shortly before the shooting occurred, is a Philadelphia Housing Authority police officer.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About:
Claire Sasko csasko@phillymag.com

Get your tickets to
A Longwood Christmas before time runs out!

Days until Christmas:
24
:
7
:
31
:
56
DAYS
HRS
MIN
SEC

Trending

  1. This Salad-in-a-Jar Company is Philly's Newest Healthy Food Delivery Service

  2. 50 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia: Winter 2018

  3. Your No-Stress Holiday Tipping Guide - Philadelphia Magazine

  4. Comcast Announces Price Increases for 2018

  5. White Gay Male Business Owners Aren’t a Vulnerable Minority in Philly

  6. Philly DHS Contractor Charles Borrelli Charged in Child Porn Case

  7. 7 Philly Restaurants Serving the Feast of the Seven Fishes