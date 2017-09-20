Chris Stigall Apologizes for DUI Arrest

The 1210AM morning show host has remained on the air since his arrest last December.

This story has been updated with a statement from Chris Stigall.

As the host of 1210 WPHT’s morning show, it’s Chris Stigall’s job to poke fun at D-list celebs when they screw up – like he did when Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan was arrested for DUI in 2014:

Despite my efforts to be a positive influence, SNL alumn Chris Kattan got popped for DUI in LA today. #mango pic.twitter.com/8PKtebAteY — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 11, 2014

But what happens now that the tables have turned?

Philly Mag has learned that Stigall, 40, was arrested on December 9, 2016, on several charges stemming from a traffic stop in Tredyffrin Township, about 20 minutes from his Downingtown home.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office charged Stigall with a variety of DUI and traffic offenses.

In April, Stigall made a plea deal, pleading guilty to one speeding charge and entering the county’s six-month accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD) program. Under this diversionary program, Stigall could see the DUI charge go away as long as he doesn’t get into any more trouble during that six-month period, which ends in October.

According to court records, Stigall’s blood-alcohol level at the time of his arrest was between 0.10 and 0.16, while a police blotter report originally pegged the number at .167. The legal BAC limit in Pennsylvania is .08.

Stigall, who was charged with traveling at 85mph in a 55mph zone, pleaded guilty to driving at 75mph.

As part of the plea deal, Stigall’s drivers license was suspended. He also agreed to perform community service. Court records indicate that he has paid more than $1,500 in fines and court costs.

“My client was charged,” Stigall’s attorney, Dawson “Rich” Muth, told Philly Mag. “However, he chose to enter the Chester County ARD program, and I expect the case will be dismissed after he completes this program within the next two to three weeks.”

Stigall has remained on the air since his arrest. A station representative was not available for comment.

Update: Shortly after publication, Stigall released the following statement to Philly Mag:

“There’s been talk online about my receiving a DUI last year and I’d like to take the opportunity to confirm that it did in fact happen. I made the terrible and far too common mistake of driving when I shouldn’t have been and am incredibly thankful and fortunate no one was hurt in the process. I am near completion of a diversion program for first-time offenders. During this time, I have sincerely internalized the severity of impaired driving and how it affects lives in the most tragic of ways. I apologize to anyone in the community I have disappointed. As always, I continue to commend local law enforcement who do the hard work to keep our streets safe. To my listeners, my colleagues, my friends, and our valued partners – you have my sincere guarantee you can confidently expect better from me in the future and I will demand better of myself.”

