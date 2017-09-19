Driver Charged in Crash That Critically Injured Abington Teen

Police say 32-year-old James Clark IV was traveling more than double the speed limit when he struck 14-year-old Kelly Williams, throwing her more than 100 feet through the air.

The driver who allegedly struck and critically injured a teenage girl near Abington High School last month is facing charges.

Police say 32-year-old James Clark IV, of Abington, was traveling roughly double the 25-mph speed limit when he hit a 14-year-old, who was reportedly identified by her family as Kelly Williams, in a crosswalk.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on August 23rd on the 900 block of Highland Avenue. Williams was more than halfway across the crosswalk when Clark’s vehicle struck her and threw her more than 100 feet through the air, police say. Williams was reportedly using FaceTime to video chat when she was struck – but investigators say that was not a contributing factor in the crash.

Williams suffered liver, kidney and spleen lacerations, as well as fractures to her T3 vertebrae, pelvis and leg, a dislocated shoulder, eye and eyelid injuries and a concussion, according to the Montgomery County DA’s office.

Clark faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment, among other counts.

“This crash involving a speeding car and a girl crossing a street within a marked crosswalk happened right outside of a high school as teenagers were coming and going to sports tryouts, cheerleading practice and other activities that signal the beginning of the school year,” Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said in a press release. “Distracted driving and speed are a deadly combination. Drivers owe it to the community and to our young people to exercise extra caution and pay special attention to their surroundings in and around our schools.”

Clark is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 11th.

