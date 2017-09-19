Police Arrest Man for Child-Luring Attempts in the Northeast

But the PPD is still investigating other incidents in the area.

Philly police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several – but not all – child-luring attempts in the Northeast this month.

According to the PPD, 35-year-old Marwan Deeb of Oxford Circle has been charged with four counts each of luring a child into a motor vehicle and corruption of a minor.

Police say Deeb first attempted to lure children leaving a school on the 400 block of Tomlinson Road on September 12th. Deeb allegedly told the children he would give them money if they got into the back of his car.

The second attempt, according to police, occurred at 8 a.m. on September 15th on the 4900 block of Ditman Street, when Deeb asked a child walking to school if he could take her picture for money. Police say Deeb attempted to lure children a third time about ten minutes later on the 5300 block of Jackson Street, where he asked another girl the same question.

The incidents are three of six reported child-luring attempts being investigated by Philly police this month.

