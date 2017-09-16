The Best Thing That Happened This Week: John Gonzalez Made Mike Missanelli Look Ridiculous

Not that that’s especially hard.

John Gonzalez (left); Mike Missanelli

A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, John Gonzalez was a sportswriter for the Inquirer and, occasionally, Philly Mag. Then he left our fair city in order to follow his wife, Colleen Wolfe, to the West Coast, where she’s a reporter for the NFL Network. This made us like Gonzo even more than we already did. And then, on Tuesday, Mike Missanelli spouted off on The Fanatic about Beth Mowins, who’d called play-by-play for the second game in Monday Night Football’s doubleheader, saying she wasn’t qualified for that job:

I don’t know why the sporting world needs a female play-by-play person on an NFL game. And I know that sounds harsh, and I just want to know, what is the reason for it? … Here’s my rationale for that. Women don’t grow up playing football.

Mmm-hmm. Gonzo on Twitter, why don’t you sing us out?

DO NOT miss the comments on this Crossing Broad post about the exchange. American culture is alive and well.

