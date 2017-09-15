Latest Predictions Show Jose on Its Way to Jersey Shore

The National Hurricane Center predicts that the storm could be a category 1 hurricane next week, with peak winds near 75 mph.

Via the National Weather Service

If you thought we were safe from Tropical Storm Jose, you might want to check again.

The latest predictions from the National Weather Service show the storm on its way to the coastal Northeast – including the Jersey Shore. 

According to the forecast, Jose could near Jersey on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The National Hurricane Center anticipates that Jose could be a category 1 hurricane at that time, with peak winds at about 75 mph.

The local NWS predicts rainfall, gusty winds and coastal flooding next week as a result of the storm’s proximity. The organization is also warning beachgoers of a high risk of rip currents.

Jose, which has wavered between a category 4 hurricane and a tropical storm, as it was deemed yesterday, is currently about 500 miles south of Bermuda.

