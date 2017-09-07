Here’s the Eagles Pump-Up Video to Get You Ready For Sunday

Just in time for Sunday’s season opener against the Redskins in Washington, the Eagles released their 2017 hype video today on all of their social media channels. The 2-minute reel of highlight clips and tough, smashmouth football language is narrated by none other than diehard Birds fan and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

Check it out…



Ladies across the Delaware Valley will remember that fellow Philly area native Bradley Cooper voiced one of the Eagles’s previous campaigns. So did former safety Brian Dawkins. Like years past, this season’s pump-up video has plenty of local flair:

The kid band is from School of Rock Philadelphia (421 N. 7th St.) and their scenes were shot at the Electric Factory .

(421 N. 7th St.) and their scenes were shot at the . Bald eagle is “Noah” from the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown (scene shot at Pop’s Skatepark in East Kensington).

in Norristown (scene shot at in East Kensington). Thrift store featured is Jinxed (1331 Frankford Ave.) in Fishtown.

(1331 Frankford Ave.) in Fishtown. Birds alums Jon Runyan , Mike Quick and Harold Charmichael tips their caps at Prime Rib (1701 Locust St.)

, and tips their caps at (1701 Locust St.) The wing logo sneakers were designed by Philly artist Joseph Hasenauer.

After last year’s 7-9 finish, the real question this season is how committed are the Eagles front office to Coach Doug Pederson?

