Police Searching for Bold Center City Bank Robber

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding up a Republic Bank branch on Walnut Street during daylight hours.

Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Police Department.

The FBI/Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a Center City bank branch on Tuesday morning and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash before authorities arrived on the scene.

The shocking robbery began just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect entered the Republic Bank at 1601 Walnut St. – right in the heart of Center City’s shopping district – and demanded cash from a terrified teller while brandishing a semi-automatic handgun, police say. The man, believed to be approximately 20-30 years old, put the money in a blue bag with white writing and then fled on foot down Walnut toward 15th Street.

Police have described the suspect as a black male of medium height with a thin build and a beard/mustache. During the robbery he was wearing eyeglasses, a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a baseball cap with “01” stamped across the front. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. Tips can be anonymous, and there is a cash reward for information that directly leads to the suspect’s capture.

