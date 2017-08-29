A Philadelphia man is under arrest after his girlfriend said she found naked videos and images of her two young daughters on his cell phone.

The Philadelphia Police Department arrested 37-year-old Roger Wallach of Fuller Street in Northeast Philadelphia on August 17th. He has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse, and held on $50,000 bail.

But now the feds have gotten involved, and Wallach is expected to be transferred into FBI custody shortly. The Department of Justice is charging Wallach with the manufacture of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The manufacture charge alone can carry a sentence of 15 to 30 years in federal prison, if convicted.

Wallach was arrested the same day that his girlfriend told police that she found the images on Wallach’s phone. She said that the two had been having dinner together at her apartment, where Wallach had just moved from his old home on Gaul Street in Port Richmond. (Prior to that, he had lived at 9th and Winton in South Philadelphia.)

According to court documents, Wallach excused himself to go to the bathroom. While Wallach was in the bathroom, the woman said she browsed through his cell phone and found a section of deleted videos. She accessed them and allegedly found naked videos of her 10- and 11-year-old daughters in the shower.

The complaint filed by prosecutors in federal court alleges that Wallach provided two recorded statements to the Philadelphia Police Department, admitting that he had made the videos and that he has been attracted to children 10 years of age and older for as long as he can remember.

Authorities are in possession of his phone as well as a webcam found in the home that Wallach allegedly used to record the girls in a bedroom.

Investigators say that both girls denied any form of sexual contact with Wallach, but the 11-year-old allegedly said that Wallach asks to use the bathroom before she would start a shower. The complaint claims that Wallach would hide a camera under a towel.

Prosecutors believe that the videos were made in July and August.

