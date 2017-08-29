Here Are Made in America Road Closures

The two-day music festival will affect traffic near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway until September 6th.

Made in America will take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway once again this Labor Day weekend.

The city has released the full list of closures and detours for the two-day event, which will take place this Saturday and Sunday and feature more than 60 musicians, including Jay Z, J. Cole, Solange and more.

The festival will affect parking and travel patterns along the parkway until September 6th. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays and congestion in the area until then.

Here are street closures and public transportation information for Made in America, per the city:

Phase 1:

7 a.m. on August 27th – 11:59 p.m. on September 5th:

Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum

Phase 2:

7 a.m. on August 28th – 5 a.m. on September 5th:

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 3:

7 a.m. on August 29th – 11:59 p.m. on September 5th:

Parking prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)

Phase 4:

10 a.m. on August 30th – 5 a.m. on September 5th:

The inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval,

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted

Phase 5:

7 p.m. on August 31st – 5 a.m. on September 5th:

22nd Street reduced to one running lane between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 6:

10 a.m. September 1st – 5 a.m. September 5th:

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1st, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City), from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive, must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.

exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

Kelly Drive outbound, from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

Outer lane of MLK Drive adjacent to Paine’s Park

Phase 7:

10 a.m. September 2nd – 5 a.m. September 5th:

The full extent of road closures around the festival site will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2nd and remain through the duration of the event. A complete list of road closures and no parking restrictions is outlined below:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street) and behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. – The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to Museum guests via Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street.

21st Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets

22nd Street, between Race Street & Fairmount Avenue

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Fairmount Avenue

24th Street, between Fairmount & Pennsylvania Avenues

Spring Garden Street, between 20th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including the Spring

Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden St. Bridge* (The city will attempt to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Art Museum operating hours on September 2nd and 3rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic)

Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street & Fairmount Avenue

Martin Luther King Drive, between the Falls Bridge & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Pennsylvania Avenue, between Hamilton & 25th Street

2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store & 21st Street (the eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open )

No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street) Winter Street, between 20th & 22nd Streets (both sides of street)

Streets (both sides of street) 20th Street, between Vine & Callowhill Streets (east side of street)

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Race Street (both sides of street)

22nd Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets (both sides of street)

Public Transportation:

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines: Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines will offer overnight service as usual on Saturday.

Regional Rail: Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at www.septa.org/events. If the concert runs late on Saturday or Sunday, these trains will be held for approximately 20 minutes after the concert ends. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at: www.septa.org/parking.

Trolley: Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Bus: Due to Festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from its normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10:00am on Friday, September 2nd through 5 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org

