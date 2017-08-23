Looking to Score an Impromptu Visit From the Phillie Phanatic?

Everybody’s favorite fuzzy green mascot is on call with Uber on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s Wednesday. You probably rolled out of bed behind schedule, burnt your breakfast and now are reading this article instead of doing the work you’re being paid to do. (Hey, it’s better than staring blankly at the walls of your cubicle – so no judgment here). Monday’s vibe is certainly worse, but the weekend still isn’t that close and we’re all left stuck in limbo with fun on the horizon.

Quizzo. Karaoke. Playing with a puppy. All good ways to help break up the monotony of the workweek on Wednesdays. An exclusive audience with the Phillie Phanatic at your office? Now that’s divine.

Ride-sharing giant Uber announced this morning that lucky riders have a chance to request a visit from everybody’s favorite fuzzy green mascot from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and score four free tickets to see the Phils take on the Oakland (formerly Philadelphia) Athletics in one of Citizens Bank Park’s luxurious suites on Sept. 16.

Here’s how it works:

1. Just open your Uber app in Philadelphia on Wednesday 8/23, 1-2 p.m. ET, and find the red Phillies pop-up card at the bottom of your screen. 2. Tap on the pop-up card to request, and you could have the Phillie Phanatic arrive at your door—get a photo taken, receive your 4 suite tickets, and an autographed Phillies item.

Uber became an official transportation partner of the Phillies this past April.

