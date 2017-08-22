More Than 40 Injured in SEPTA Crash in Upper Darby

Officials say two trains collided early Tuesday morning at the 69th Street terminal.

Norristown High-Speed Line train

Photo by Peetlesnumber1 via Wikimedia Commons; used under a Creative Commons License

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

More than 40 people were injured when a SEPTA train crashed early Tuesday morning at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby.

SEPTA officials say an inbound Norristown High Speed Line train struck an unoccupied parked train around 12:15 a.m. at the station.

A SEPTA spokesperson said at least four people were taken to nearby hospitals for serious injuries, including the train operator. None of the injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

One passenger who was on the train told NBC10 that he “blacked out” and that there “was blood everywhere.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SEPTA commuters should expect travel disruptions this morning. Norristown High Speed Line trains are running locally every 20 minutes.

For more information and travel times, check SEPTA’s Twitter page or System Status online.

