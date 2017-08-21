Police Say Lipsticked Man in SUV Tried to Abduct Kid in South Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an attempted abduction in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the corner of 24th and Snyder.

According to police, a man in his 30s pulled his Ford Explorer SUV up to a 13-year-old boy and told him to get into the car. The boy said no, and the man left the scene, traveling east on Snyder.

Police describe the suspect as a “heavy set” black man wearing a black dress and a brown wig. They also say he was wearing lipstick.

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.