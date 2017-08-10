Police Search Door-to-Door Near St. Joe’s for Suspect

Officials say the potentially armed suspect stole a car in Mount Airy on Wednesday night.

By  | 

overbrook

iStockphoto.com | artolympic

Police are searching in Overbrook for a potentially armed suspect who allegedly stole a car during a home invasion in Mount Airy on Wednesday night.

Officials say the home invasion took place around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West Mount Airy Avenue. The suspect allegedly told the victim he had a gun before he took the keys to the victim’s car and drove away. 

Police spotted the car, a Kia Sorrento, early Thursday morning at an ATM on the 7600 block of City Avenue in Overbrook, where the suspect was allegedly attempting to withdraw cash.

After a short chase, the suspect reportedly ditched the stolen car at Overbrook and Cardinal avenues. He was last seen fleeing on foot at that intersection, near Saint Joseph’s University.

Police reportedly knocked on doors near the university last night in their search for the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the home invasion. Anyone with information should contact police.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.