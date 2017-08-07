This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Jeep in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday in Center City.
Ann Broderick, 53, was struck just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
Police say the car that struck Broderick was a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a hard top, black wheel wells and a spare tired attached to its rear.
PPD trying to solve deadly hit & run 1337 Race St. Looking for a white JEEP Rubicon. Surv. near scene caught this image @ 3:20 am . @6abc pic.twitter.com/8A0p1GSPty
— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 6, 2017
The front end of the car may be damaged because of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
