Officers say the vehicle struck 53-year-old Ann Broderick just before 4 a.m. on Sunday near 13th and Race streets.

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Jeep in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday in Center City.

Ann Broderick, 53, was struck just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say the car that struck Broderick was a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a hard top, black wheel wells and a spare tired attached to its rear.

PPD trying to solve deadly hit & run 1337 Race St. Looking for a white JEEP Rubicon. Surv. near scene caught this image @ 3:20 am . @6abc pic.twitter.com/8A0p1GSPty — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 6, 2017

The front end of the car may be damaged because of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

