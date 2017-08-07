Police Seek Jeep Driver in Deadly Center City Hit-and-Run

Officers say the vehicle struck 53-year-old Ann Broderick just before 4 a.m. on Sunday near 13th and Race streets.

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a Jeep in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday in Center City. 

Ann Broderick, 53, was struck just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say the car that struck Broderick was a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a hard top, black wheel wells and a spare tired attached to its rear.

The front end of the car may be damaged because of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

