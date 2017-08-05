Are you worried about football? A lot of people are worried about football. And they should be: ESPN says the average game last season was watched by 1.4 million fewer fans than in the season before. Nationwide, according to a new J.D. Power survey, the main reason fans give for tuning out games — a full 26 percent — is those protests of the National Anthem, à la Colin Kaepernick. Here in the city where the United States got off the ground? Eh, that doesn’t bug us. We’re incensed about all those damn penalty flags. That’s what a whole 38 percent of Philadelphians gave as their biggest reason for skipping the kickoff — the highest rate of penalty-haters of any of the 11 major markets surveyed. Thank God for this town, where sports fans keep things in perspective. You wanna talk brutality? How about that holding call?

