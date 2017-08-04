Body Washes Up on Atlantic City Beach

It’s not yet clear whether the body is that of the man who reportedly disappeared nearby on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

A body washed up on an Atlantic City beach Thursday night.

The body was found around 7:40 p.m. near the former Revel Casino Hotel at 601 Boardwalk.

That location is less than a half mile from Steel Pier, where a 31-year-old man reportedly disappeared into the water on Tuesday night, prompting a U.S. Coast Guard search that ended Wednesday.

It’s not yet clear whether the body that washed up Thursday is that of the man who was reported missing this week.

At least seven swimmers have drowned at the Jersey Shore since Memorial Day, including two teenagers in June. The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings about strong rip currents at the shore throughout the summer.

