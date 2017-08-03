LaBelle, Jill Scott to Join Philly Music Walk of Fame

A star-studded induction ceremony will take place along the Avenue of the Arts on October 4th.

The Philadelphia Music Alliance will extend its Walk of Fame this year to include Labelle and Jill Scott, among others.

The organization’s “Class of 2017” includes: Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx of hit vocal group Labelle (Patti LaBelle was already an honoree); ’70s vocal group Sister Sledge (who performed during Pope Francis’s 2015 visit); songwriting duo McFadden & Whitehead (known for “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now”); Sister Rosetta Tharpe (the subject of the recent rock-and-roll gospel musical “Shout Sister Shout”); R&B group The Soul Survivors; and Chris Schwartz of Ruffhouse Records.

In addition, Bob Pantano of 98.1-FM’s Saturday Night Dance Party will receive the PMA’s 2017 Broadcaster Award, and Anne Ewers, President and CEO of the Kimmel Center, will receive the Platinum Award, which is “given to an individual, organization or company that has been a leader and champion in supporting the music making community in a significant way,” according to the organization.

“The 2017 honorees represent powerhouse vocals, signature anthems, soulful vibes, and production firsts within the R&B, pop and rock genres, with an emphasis on powerful and decorated women in music,” PMA vice chair Mia Tinari said in a statement.

The PMA will celebrate with an induction event on October 4th, featuring afternoon ceremonies along the Avenue of the Arts. The event will conclude with a special grand gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets for the gala are available online.

The PMA established the Walk of Fame in 1986 as a “living tribute” to the city’s rich music history. Past honorees include blues, pop, rock, jazz and soul pioneers like John Coltrane, Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie, Billie Holiday, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Joan Jett, John Oats, The Roots, Boyz II Men and more.

This story has been updated to reflect that Patti LaBelle was previously established as a Walk of Fame honoree.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.