This is a developing story.

At a press conference at Special Victims Unit headquarters in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that the owner of a South Philadelphia day care facility has been placed under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting two young children.

Investigators say that Duncan Round sexually assaulted a five-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl at Philly Kids Gym/Sprouts Day Care on the 600 block of South 9th Street in the Bella Vista section of South Philadelphia. According to police, Round, 53, is the owner and operator of the facility.

Round, who resides in Medford Lakes, New Jersey, is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual assault, in addition to other offenses, according to police. He is currently in police custody.

Police say that their investigation began after someone from the Department of Human Services came to police with reports of sexual abuse at the day care. Investigators interviewed the children and searched the premises. A police representative said that they did obtain physical evidence.

Investigators say they are concerned that there may be other victims out there who have yet to come forward. According to police, the day care center remains open.

Attempts to contact employees of the day care were unsuccessful.

Follow @VictorFiorillo on Twitter.