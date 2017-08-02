Coast Guard Searches for Missing Swimmer in Atlantic City

A witness said a man disappeared in the water around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Steel Pier.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Atlantic City this morning.

A witness told police a man disappeared while swimming near Steel Pier around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Crews launched 47- and 87-foot response boats as well as a rescue helicopter to search for the man throughout the night.

At least seven people have drowned at the Jersey Shore since Memorial Day, largely because of rip currents. The latest search comes days after the body of a woman who disappeared while swimming early Sunday in Point Pleasant Beach was recovered in Toms River. In June, two teenagers swimming at Atlantic City drowned.

