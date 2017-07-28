Police Release Footage of Suspects Wanted for Anti-Police Graffiti

Detectives believe they could be connected to the “Kill a Cop Save a Life” vandalism found in Point Breeze on Monday.

The Philadelphia Police Department has released footage of suspects wanted for spray-painting “anti-police” graffiti in South Philadelphia earlier this week.

The PPD footage reveals three unknown suspects walking in the 1200 block of South 35th Street around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 24th. Police said two suspects spray-painted “anti-police” slogans and profanity on walls while a third acted as a lookout. 

A PPD spokesperson said detectives are investigating a possible connection to anti-cop graffiti found in Point Breeze on the same night.

Earlier this week, police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandal/vandals responsible for the Point Breeze vandalism, which read “Kill a Cop Save a Life.” According to NBC10, the graffiti was found in three locations near 25th and Tasker Streets around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police believe the messages could also be tied to similar vandalism found in Point Breeze last month, which read “Kill a Cop” and “Right to Rebel,” according to the Associated Press.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or submit a tip via telephone by dialing 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847).

