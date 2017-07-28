It’s Going to Pour This Weekend

A flash flood watch has been issued from 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Have plans outside or at the Jersey Shore this weekend? Hopefully you don’t mind the rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon. Forecasters say showers and thunderstorms starting Friday night could bring between 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday morning. Some areas, however, like the Jersey Shore, could see higher amounts.

Torrential rainfall could lead to significant roadway flooding. According to the NWS, Philly and other areas affected by heavy rain since last weekend will be particular vulnerable.

Thunderstorms could produce hail and strong winds as well, especially closer to the shore. Be sure to monitor later forecasts and check for flash flood warnings.

The rain will likely taper off Saturday evening, clearing the way for sunny skies on Sunday (with a forecasted high of 81 degrees).

