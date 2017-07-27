WATCH: Wiener Dogs Race in Hot Dog Buns in Manayunk

Just in case you needed a break today, here’s a bunch of dogs on a roll.

wiener dogs

Photo courtesy of Sarah Shaak via Instagram

If you weren’t one of the hundreds of people crowding around tiny race tracks in Manayunk last night to watch wiener dogs sprint in hot dog buns, well … that’s too bad.

Lucky for you, social media exists, and we’ve culled some of the best posts from the event, which benefited the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and took place at a bar called Lucky’s Last Chance.

You can (and should) read everything you’d ever want to about the races (and more) in this Philly.com piece, including who started the event and when (Chris Barnes, the bar’s managing partner, in 2013); which pups won (Dilly in the mixed-breed category and Mazie in the purebread); how many dogs raced (about 40); and who lost their buns midway through.

But we’ll just leave you with the best part: photos and videos.

Is she kosher, all-beef, veggie, pork? Trick question, she's a pickle

The Great Weiner Race! This is my favorite Manayunk tradition.

Weiner dog champs @luckyslastchance #mnyk #whyilovephilly

The Weiner's Circle

The Great 2017 Weiner Race @ Lucky's Last Chance!! #luckylastchancemanayunk

And the winner is?! #weinerdog #race #doggo #PA

Lil hotdogs! #weinerdog race

Kissing champions and taking names (and numbers) #luckysgreatweinerrace2017 @luckyslastchance #levonthebully

The running of the good pups. #luckys #weinerdogs #paws #weinerdograce

One of my favorite fundraisers of the year! Thank you, @luckyslastchance!

