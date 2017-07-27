WATCH: Wiener Dogs Race in Hot Dog Buns in Manayunk

If you weren’t one of the hundreds of people crowding around tiny race tracks in Manayunk last night to watch wiener dogs sprint in hot dog buns, well … that’s too bad.
Lucky for you, social media exists, and we’ve culled some of the best posts from the event, which benefited the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and took place at a bar called Lucky’s Last Chance.
You can (and should) read everything you’d ever want to about the races (and more) in this Philly.com piece, including who started the event and when (Chris Barnes, the bar’s managing partner, in 2013); which pups won (Dilly in the mixed-breed category and Mazie in the purebread); how many dogs raced (about 40); and who lost their buns midway through.
But we’ll just leave you with the best part: photos and videos.
It's WEINER RACE DAY!!! The best day of the year! I will be at @luckyslastchance tonight photographing so come down and support a great charity @phillypaws by eating hot dogs from @luckyslastchance and drinking beer from @ncbcbeer . Yes- you read that correctly. You can eat, drink, and watch tiny weiner dogs race each other in costumes and it's all for charity. #mykindofmurica
https://www.instagram.com/p/BXBzEzOjPwg/
