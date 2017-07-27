WATCH: Wiener Dogs Race in Hot Dog Buns in Manayunk

Just in case you needed a break today, here’s a bunch of dogs on a roll.

If you weren’t one of the hundreds of people crowding around tiny race tracks in Manayunk last night to watch wiener dogs sprint in hot dog buns, well … that’s too bad.

Lucky for you, social media exists, and we’ve culled some of the best posts from the event, which benefited the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and took place at a bar called Lucky’s Last Chance.

You can (and should) read everything you’d ever want to about the races (and more) in this Philly.com piece, including who started the event and when (Chris Barnes, the bar’s managing partner, in 2013); which pups won (Dilly in the mixed-breed category and Mazie in the purebread); how many dogs raced (about 40); and who lost their buns midway through.

But we’ll just leave you with the best part: photos and videos.

A post shared by ruthvera (@ruthvera9534) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Highlight of the week was attending the Weiner Dog race! #manayunk #dogsofmanayunk #dachshunds #weinerdog #hotdog #philly #greatweinerrace2017 A post shared by Donald Hess (@d22hess) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Is she kosher, all-beef, veggie, pork? Trick question, she's a pickle A post shared by Alexa Sauls (@avluck) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Despite the last 6 months, America is still the best country in the world because we entertain ourselves by dressing up wiener dogs like wieners and making them race #murica A post shared by Dr Fraulein Sara (@dr_fraulein_sara) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXBzEzOjPwg/

The Great Weiner Race! This is my favorite Manayunk tradition. A post shared by Hidden River Yarns (@hiddenriveryarns) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Weiner dog champs @luckyslastchance #mnyk #whyilovephilly A post shared by Cait Costello (@caitcostello9) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

The Weiner's Circle A post shared by Bernadette O'Neill (@ladybern3) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The Great 2017 Weiner Race @ Lucky's Last Chance!! #luckylastchancemanayunk A post shared by Chrissy Kafkalas (@chrissykphotog) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

And the winner is?! #weinerdog #race #doggo #PA A post shared by Trevor Chatless (@trevchat25) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Lil hotdogs! #weinerdog race A post shared by The Blerdist (@mark_vs_theuniverse) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Kissing champions and taking names (and numbers) #luckysgreatweinerrace2017 @luckyslastchance #levonthebully A post shared by Meg Douress (@therealmegd) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

The running of the good pups. #luckys #weinerdogs #paws #weinerdograce A post shared by Dave Miniaci (@dmmusings) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

One of my favorite fundraisers of the year! Thank you, @luckyslastchance! A post shared by Allison Paws (@phillyladybug) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

