When to Avoid I-76 and I-95 This Week

Bridge inspections will close lanes on both roads during the morning rush hour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled several restrictions for I-76, I-95 and Front Street this week.

PennDOT workers will conduct bridge inspections.

Here’s the schedule this week:

Tuesday, July 25th

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the University Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges.

Wednesday, July 26th

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Interstate 676 and University Avenue interchanges;

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a right lane restriction is scheduled on northbound Front Street between Packer Avenue and Oregon Avenue.

Thursday, July 27th

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., a right lane restriction is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and the Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue interchanges;

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a left lane restriction is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue and Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue interchanges.

Slowdowns are expected. Drivers should allow extra travel time when traveling through work areas.

PennDOT inspects bridges at least once every two years. For more information, visit the transportation organization’s website.

