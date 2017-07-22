Philly’s Neighborhood Facebook Groups, Annotated

Lost a dog? Found a dog? Want to gripe about a dog? Wondering who on earth keeps parking you in, or who on the block is blasting that music all night? The answers to these questions and so many more are at your fingertips, all day every day, thanks to the magic of Philly’s neighborhood Facebook groups — the latest and dishiest way to keep up with the Joneses (or find a job, freebie, restaurant or friend). Before you log in and join the fun, though, we have a few tips to keep you from becoming the center of a block flame war.

Published as “Charticle: The Digital Rumor Mill” in the August 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.