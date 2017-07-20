Kelley B. Hodge Voted Philly’s Interim DA

The private-practice attorney, originally from Montco, has been selected to finish out the remainder of Seth Williams’s term.

The Board of Judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County announced Thursday afternoon that private practice attorney Kelley B. Hodge has been chosen to finish out the remainder of Seth Williams’s term.

Hodge, a graduate of Mount St. Joseph’s Academy in Flourtown, formerly worked at the District Attorney’s Office under Lynne Abraham and the aforementioned Williams – who resigned in June after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges. She currently works for Elliott Greenleaf, a general practice firm with roots in the ‘burbs before opening offices in Center City in 2008 after a nearly 20-year absence in Philadelphia.

The city’s 88 Common Pleas Court judges cast their vote Thursday afternoon by dropping their handwritten selections into two ceremonial top hats at City Hall. The last time Philly’s Board of Judges voted in a new DA was 26 years ago when they nominated Lynne Abraham, who just so happened to be one of the Common Pleas Court judges voting back in 1991.

Abraham was one of 14 candidates to apply for the vacant position. Acting DA Kathleen Martin dropped out of consideration yesterday in support of John Delaney, the head of the office’s Trial Division.

