Here Are Funeral Arrangements for the Bucks County Victims

More than 1,000 people attended a Newtown vigil for the murdered men on Sunday.

This past Sunday, more than a thousand people gathered at the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Newtown to commemorate the four men whose brutal murders attracted national attention last week.

Miles from the event was the Solebury Township farm where police found the men’s bodies on July 12th, less than 24 hours before 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo confessed to shooting, killing and burying them on the property, which his family owns. DiNardo’s cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, was also charged in three of the killings.

The victims are 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis and 21-year-old Tom Meo. Here are obituaries and funeral arrangements for each of them:

Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing between 12 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, located at 2200 Trenton Road, in Levittown. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, July 21st, from 10 a.m. until his funeral mass at 1 p.m. at the Church of St. Andrew, located at 81 Swamp Rd. in Newtown. Interment will be private.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Gathering from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th at the Fluehr Funeral Home, located at 864 Bristol Pk. in Bensalem.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19th, and 8 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20th, at Burns Funeral Home, located at 9708 Frankford Ave. in Philly. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Anselm Church, located at 12670 Dunks Ferry Road in Philly.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.