Hundreds of Teens Form “Flash Mob” in Germantown

Police said no one was injured and no arrests were made.

Hundreds of teens reportedly formed a “flash mob” after an event at a recreation center in Germantown on Sunday.

According to 6ABC, the teens assembled around 9:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue, near the Lonnie Young Recreation Center.

Police responded and attempted to disperse the large crowd, which they said was made up largely of youths between 12 and 17 years old. Officers reportedly asked some local business to close early after things turned “violent,” according to 6ABC.

Hundreds of teens converged in Germantown around 9 Sunday pm and turned on police as they tried to disperse them. Bottles were thrown @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) July 17, 2017

Surveillance video of 100s of teens converging last night in Germantown. Started w/ a cookout. Police say teens were throwing bottles @6abc pic.twitter.com/8bMaYywmOt — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) July 17, 2017

Some of the teens reportedly jumped on top of cars, threw glass bottles and surrounded vehicles.

No officers or teens were hurt. Police said no arrests were made in order to prevent the situation from escalating.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.