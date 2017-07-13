His lawyer says he made a deal to escape the death penalty.

This is a developing story.

Less than 24 hours after investigators discovered the remains of at least one of the four Bucks County men reported missing last week, 20-year-old Bucks County resident Cosmo DiNardo has “confessed to his participation or commission” in all of their murders, according to his attorney.

DiNardo’s attorney made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. He added that DiNardo feels “deep remorse.”

On Thursday evening, a person close to the case told the Associated Press, on the condition of anonymity, that DiNardo killed the four men separately after selling them marijuana. He then burned their bodies at his family’s farm.

The anonymous source also said that a co-conspirator was involved with three of the killings. The co-conspirator has not been named.

On Wednesday night, the Bucks County district attorney announced that the remains of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro had been found in a grave twelve feet deep. The other victims are Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township; Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg; and Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township.

DiNardo, who has a history of arrests and mental illness, was originally taken into custody on Monday on a firearms charge. He was then released on $1 million bail. Then on Wednesday, he was arrested for allegedly stealing and trying to sell the a Nissan Maxima belonging to Meo. He was held on $5 million bail.

DiNardo reportedly had access to heavy equipment through his father’s construction business. For days, police searched rural properties belonging to his parents. DiNardo’s mother and father were called to testify before a grand jury on Thursday.

Patrick was reported missing last Wednesday. The other men vanished on Friday. No motive for the crime has been announced.

