These Center City Streets Will Soon Close for Resurfacing

Look out for “No Parking” signs ahead of scheduled roadwork, which is expected to last through August.

Photo courtesy CodyJung via Creative Commons

Don’t be surprised if your Center City commute gets a little more hectic this summer — the streets department has begun a resurfacing project that will temporarily close several roads. 

The work kicked off last night and is expected to last until August. The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing:

  • 20th Street from South Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
  • Callowhill Street from 2nd Street to Broad Street
  • Manning Street from 18th Street to 20th Street
  • Chancellor Street from 20th Street to 21st Street
  • Ranstead Street from 19th Street to 21st Street
  • Commerce Street from 19th Street to 20th Street
  • Pearl Street from 11th Street to 12th Street
  • Wood Street from 11th Street to 12th Street
  • Front Street from Arch Street to Market Street
  • Delancey Place from 19th Street to 20th Street
  • Watts Street from Race Street to Vine Street
  • 1400 Block of Appletree Street

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted ahead of each work phase. Resurfacing will occur in increments though three phases: street milling, the adjustment of manhole covers and utility boxes, and final paving.

Crews will perform milling work between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Manhole and utility box adjustments are scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. — and they’ll last about one week per street. Final paving will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The streets department advises commuters to allow extra time when traveling around work areas.

For more information, visit the department’s website.

