These Center City Streets Will Soon Close for Resurfacing

Don’t be surprised if your Center City commute gets a little more hectic this summer — the streets department has begun a resurfacing project that will temporarily close several roads.
The work kicked off last night and is expected to last until August. The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing:
- 20th Street from South Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Callowhill Street from 2nd Street to Broad Street
- Manning Street from 18th Street to 20th Street
- Chancellor Street from 20th Street to 21st Street
- Ranstead Street from 19th Street to 21st Street
- Commerce Street from 19th Street to 20th Street
- Pearl Street from 11th Street to 12th Street
- Wood Street from 11th Street to 12th Street
- Front Street from Arch Street to Market Street
- Delancey Place from 19th Street to 20th Street
- Watts Street from Race Street to Vine Street
- 1400 Block of Appletree Street
Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted ahead of each work phase. Resurfacing will occur in increments though three phases: street milling, the adjustment of manhole covers and utility boxes, and final paving.
Crews will perform milling work between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Manhole and utility box adjustments are scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. — and they’ll last about one week per street. Final paving will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The streets department advises commuters to allow extra time when traveling around work areas.
