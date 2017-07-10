SEPTA Is Changing Its Ticketing Policy at Five Regional Rail Stations

Here’s what you need to know if you’re boarding at 30th Street, Jefferson, Suburban, Temple or University City.

Five SEPTA Regional Rail stations in the city will change their ticketing policy this Monday.

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, passengers boarding at Temple, Jefferson, Suburban Station, 30th Street Station and University City must have pre-paid fares (tickets or passes) inspected and punched by Fare Collection Personnel.

After fares are punched, personnel will return them to passengers, who will then place them in their seat ticket slot or present them to conductors on board. Previously, personnel did not return tickets to customers.

Tickets and passes can be purchased at the station ticket office. Personnel will be stationed at stairs to train platforms.

SEPTA rolled out fare hikes this month. For more information on the ticketing changes and price increases, visit SEPTA’s website.

