WATCH: Cops Search for Teens Who Assaulted, Robbed Victims in Center City

The juveniles were caught on camera beating two men shortly after the city’s Fourth of July festivities wrapped up.

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of teens who were caught on camera assaulting and robbing two men in Center City this week.

Police said the incident happened around 12:35 a.m. on July 5th – shortly after Fourth of July festivities wrapped up – on the 1100 block of Filbert Street.

Police said the teens stole both men’s cell phones. Surveillance footage shows at least five boys kicking, punching and beating the victims, who are not captured on camera. As the boys run away, a girl is seen reaching down to grab something from the men.

The victims, who are 18 and 23 years old, were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital after the assault. The 18-year-old was treated for a broken nose and cuts and the 23-year-old was treated for cuts and swelling on his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 215-686-8477 or text a tip to 773847.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.