Human Organs Found Inside Coffin on North Philadelphia Sidewalk

Philadelphia police are investigating after infant human organs were discovered inside a small casket on a North Philadelphia street earlier this week.
The casket was discovered on the 3100 block of W. Clearfield Street – near the Mount Vernon Cemetery – shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, according to CBS3.
A medical examiner confirmed that the coffin contained two organs from a child. There were reportedly no skeletal remains.
The Office of the Medical Examiner is analyzing the remains. Cadaver dogs will reportedly search nearby cemeteries for disturbances.
