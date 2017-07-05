Human Organs Found Inside Coffin on North Philadelphia Sidewalk

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Philadelphia police are investigating after infant human organs were discovered inside a small casket on a North Philadelphia street earlier this week.

The casket was discovered on the 3100 block of W. Clearfield Street – near the Mount Vernon Cemetery – shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, according to CBS3.

A medical examiner confirmed that the coffin contained two organs from a child. There were reportedly no skeletal remains.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is analyzing the remains. Cadaver dogs will reportedly search nearby cemeteries for disturbances.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.