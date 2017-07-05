Human Organs Found Inside Coffin on North Philadelphia Sidewalk

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

By  | 

human organs

iStockphoto.com | artolympic

Philadelphia police are investigating after infant human organs were discovered inside a small casket on a North Philadelphia street earlier this week.

The casket was discovered on the 3100 block of W. Clearfield Street – near the Mount Vernon Cemetery – shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, according to CBS3.

A medical examiner confirmed that the coffin contained two organs from a child. There were reportedly no skeletal remains.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is analyzing the remains. Cadaver dogs will reportedly search nearby cemeteries for disturbances.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About:

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.