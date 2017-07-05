WATCH: Drone Captures Stunning Footage of Fireworks in Philly

Fourth of July like you’ve never seen it before – from the sky.

Thousands of people jammed the streets near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Fourth of July, eyes trained to the sky to watch the Wawa Welcome America fireworks.

But Christopher Kao, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, found a different vantage point – he and a friend used a drone to get even with the bursts and streams of light and color. On Wednesday, he posted the results: stunning footage of fireworks like you’ve never seen them.

Kao obtained permission from the Air Traffic Control Tower and informed several local hospitals of his plan to fly the drone Tuesday night. He captured the footage while his friend, Matt Mizbani, also a student at Penn, helped him operate the drone.

Kao’s a drone expert – he owns Philly by Drone, an FAA-certified and insured aerial real estate photography business. He’s shot aerial footage of the Comcast Technology Center, the Race Street Pier and plenty of other dazzling Philly locations.

For more information, check out his website.

