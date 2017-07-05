9-Foot Boa Constrictor Found in Point Breeze

A neighbor discovered the snake in a flower bed on the Fourth of July.

A Point Breeze man discovered an unexpected guest in his flower bed this Fourth of July: a 9-foot boa constrictor.

According to 6ABC, the snake was found on the 2300 block of Tasker Street on Tuesday. 

Police said they’re not sure where the boa constrictor came from. It was turned over to animal control officials.

The man, identified by 6ABC as Norman, told the news organization that “nothing surprises me in South Philly anymore. This proves it.”

