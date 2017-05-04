Why Sen. Casey Just Tried (and Failed) to Stop an ICE Deportation

The senator claimed officials were sending a mother and her five-year-old on “a plane ride that can very likely lead to their death.”

An undocumented immigrant mother and her five-year-old son were reportedly deported from a Berks County immigration detention facility and sent back to Honduras, their native country, yesterday.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey spent a large chunk of his day fighting the deportation, which he called “a plane ride that can very likely lead to their death.” Casey asked President Donald Trump to intervene in a letter sent to the White House yesterday.

The mother and son had reportedly been detained at the contentious facility outside Reading since Dec. 18th, 2015. Attorney Bridget Cambria told NBC10 that she was among several attorneys arguing in court on behalf of the woman and her son – who was potentially eligible for special immigrant juvenile status, a program designed to help immigrant children – when they received word that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was in the process of removing the family from the country.

Casey went on a lengthy Twitter rant denouncing the deportation, which gained national attention. The senator claimed that the five-year-old’s “mother witnessed the murder of her cousin in Honduras and was being pursued by gangs.”

“This 5yr old and his mother aren’t ‘bad hombres,'” Casey tweeted. “They aren’t in a gang, they’re running from death- vulnerable and scared.” In a statement issued yesterday, ICE assistant director Liz Johnson condemned Casey’s tweets and said it was “unfortunate that politicians are repeating misleading information and in the process, demonizing the men and women whose job it is to enforce the laws Congress writes.”

Johnson said the mother was deported from the country yesterday “after having exhausted all legal remedies available to her.”

On Tuesday – one day prior – Casey sent a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly requesting “the immediate release of four children and their mothers who are being detained at the Berks County Residential Center.” It’s not clear if the recently-deported mother and child were included on that list.

“The Department of Homeland Security should be focused on apprehending and deporting violent felons and maintaining a secure border, rather than expelling young mothers and children fleeing near certain death in their home countries,” the letter read.

The document was signed by nine other Democratic senators, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and 13 U.S. representatives.

As many as 40 mothers and their children are currently housed at the Berks County facility, one of just three detention centers in the country for undocumented immigrant families (the other two are in Texas). The state Department of Human Services revoked the facility’s license 15 months ago – but a judge overruled that decision last week. The institution is widely protested by immigrant organizations.

Twitter: it's urgent. I just found out that a young child & her mother who came to U.S. seeking refuge will be sent back to Honduras today. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Here's their story: the 5yr old's mother witnessed the murder of her cousin in Honduras and was being pursued by gangs. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Despite that, the Trump admin is planning to put them on a plane TODAY. A plane ride that can very likely lead to their death. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

I just had a picture of this 5yr old come across my desk. He's adorable and wrote that he had "nowhere to go." — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump If you're on twitter- Call @DHSgov Sec. Kelly and tell him this makes no sense. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

They came to the U.S. because they believed in what's on the Statue of Liberty- they believed in the promise of this nation. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

.@DHSgov and @realDonaldTrump should work to actually secure our border and fix our immigration system and stop this nonsense. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

.@DHSgov know the stakes for this child and his mother. Do the right thing. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

I've voted to double the number of border patrol agents, add 700 miles of fencing and mandate 24-hour surveillance of the border. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

The latest: Admin ordered the family on the plane. There are two flights they could be on: one direct to Honduras another with a layover. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

If 5yr old & mother are on the direct flight it may be too late. Working the phones to try to find out which flight they're on. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Worst part: According to lawyers @DHSgov knew darn well that 5yr old & mother had secured paperwork to protect them & they rushed removal. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Why? Because that's the tone @realDonaldTrump has set- one in which pushing out a 5yr old and his mother is somehow a good idea. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Still no word from @Reince45 or Admin on the family. Going on @MSNBC at 3:35 pm to make the case, I hear @realDonaldTrump likes cable. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump I am sending you a photo of the 5yr old child, who was deported with his mother, despite possibly being eligible for SIJS. pic.twitter.com/6LiG5PvaEr — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump We are better than this. You have the power to help this child return to safety and to help the other families in a similar situation. pic.twitter.com/bIyNPSN8DI — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

The latest on the 5yr old & his mother: it's very likely that they are on the ground in Honduras and that's a potential death sentence. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 4, 2017

We may never find out what happens to this child & his mother, but their fates should weigh on the conscious of this Administration. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 4, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump should focus @DHSgov on keeping us safe. Target criminals for deportation, focus on security- not on a 5yr old. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 4, 2017

Shame on @realDonaldTrump @Reince45 @DHSgov @ICEgov for turning their back on this child and his mother. They should be better than this. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 4, 2017

