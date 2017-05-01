2017 Made in America Lineup: Jay Z, J. Cole, Solange and More

The 2017 Made in America lineup has been announced – and Jay Z and J. Cole will headline the three-day event.
The list is full of hip-hop and electronic artists – with groups like Run the Jewels and Migos and rappers Pusha T, Vic Mensa, DMX, 21 Savage and more. EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers will perform, as well as Kaskade and Marshmello. Solange, Swedish band Little Dragon and Sampha will add a touch of indie/alternative pop.
MIA will take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (as always) on Sept. 2nd and 3rd. Set times have not yet been announced.
The @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica line-up is one for the books. Secure your TIDAL tix at 2pm ET today. #TIDALXBMIA pic.twitter.com/FOPG4iOTw7
— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) May 1, 2017
Tickets are now available for pre-sale via Tidal. This will be the sixth MIA festival – the first was held in 2012.
Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.