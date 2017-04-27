SEPTA Will Stop Selling Magnetic-Stripe Transit Passes

SEPTA will discontinue magnetic-stripe Transpasses and One Day Convenience Passes starting June 1st.

It’s part of the transportation organization’s push to get riders on board with the new SEPTA Key Card system.

Commuters will instead load SEPTA Key Cards – which are available at sales offices, most subway stops and major bus loops – with the daily, monthly and weekly passes. You’ll no longer have to wait in line at kiosks to purchase the passes – you can just refill them on your phone or online.

A SEPTA spokesperson said customers who use RideEco (formerly known as TransitChek) will eventually receive SEPTA Key Cards instead of magnetic-stripe cards. SEPTA will work with employers on switchover distribution.

Through balance protection – which wasn’t available with magnetic-stripe passes – customers can protect their cards against loss or theft by calling the Key Customer Call Center (at 855-567-3782) or by visiting septakey.org.

Tokens and TrailPasses will still be available after June 1st.

For more information on SEPTA Key and to see a full list of locations that will discontinue sales of the magnetic-stripe passes, visit septakey.org/key.

