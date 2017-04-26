Like it or not, President Donald Trump will come to Pennsylvania to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

The president will hold a rally in Harrisburg on Saturday night. The event, which is free, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.) at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center. Tickets are available on the president’s campaign website on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Pennsylvania has been a very important state politically for the president,” Michael Glassner, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Pennsylvania loves him.”

The same can’t be said for Philadelphia, where Hillary Clinton won by a landslide. But Trump is still touting his win in the swing state, where he beat Clinton in 56 out of 67 counties, with widespread success in South Central Pennsylvania, in areas like York County. He did lose Dauphin County – home to Harrisburg. But a Trump rally held at the same venue last year drew considerable crowds.

The president’s rally nears as Congress works toward securing a budget deal that would prevent a partial federal shutdown – also on Saturday. Arguments over a possible border wall with Mexico have stalled that deal.

Earlier this week. U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie rated the president’s first 100 days in office – and they both gave him satisfactory grades.

