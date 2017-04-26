Puppies Just Might Make All the NFL Draft Hoopla Worth It

Prefer Puppy Bowl to the Super Bowl? Pissed that you haven’t been able to drive to your house in Fairmount for a week? Or maybe you just need a friend.

Consider heading to Morris Animal Refuge today between 2 and 5 p.m. for some canny canine counter-programming to the NFL Draft jawnboree: the Road to Puppy Bowl Draft Adoption Event. Real-life Eagles (and great sports) Mychal Kendricks, Ron Brooks, Najee Goode and Terrell Watson will join Temple U. draft hopeful Dion Dawkins in evaluating this season’s crop of Puppy Bowl contenders from Morris and sorting them into Team Ruff and Team Fluff. (Last year, Morris sent Rottweiler Leah to the Puppy Bowl.)

There’ll be live coverage on the Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl Facebook pages, an Animal Planet referee to help with herding, photos with players and celebrities, goodie bags for adoptive parents, and a draft board, naturally.

Afterward, join fellow animalistas at Morris’s regularly scheduled monthly “Yappy Hour” until 8 p.m. And Animal Planet is kicking in adoption fees for doggers who find furever homes at the draft party. Who knows? You could wind up taking home an MVP! (That’s “Most Valuable Pup.”)

