That there should even be a need for a March for Science in 2017 makes us want to gouge out our eyes — which, if we did so, could no doubt be put back into our head at any number of area medical establishments. (Yay, science!) But stupidity is contagious, and alas, there’s no vaccine. So a big-ass shout-out to all the folks who on Earth Day stomped from City Hall to the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing in solidarity with Philly’s hundreds of thousands of scientists and STEM workers and the innumerable ways they’ve made life better for humankind. Science rocks, and so do you.

