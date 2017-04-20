Firefighters Find Alligator Inside Tacony Home

The crew was called to the scene for a fire – and apparently a little unsure of how to handle the gator.

By  | 

Firefighters showed up at a Tacony home last night and found something a little unexpected.

The crew reportedly discovered an alligator after extinguishing a fire around 8 p.m. in a home near Tulip Street and Unruh Avenue.

Apparently the firefighters were a little unsure of how to handle the gator (naturally), so they contacted the Red Paw Relief Team, a nonprofit that provides assistance to families with pets involved in fires and other disasters – but Red Paw deferred them to the Animal Care and Control Team.

alligator-red-paw-tweet

Needless to say, it’s illegal to keep alligators as pets – apparently that doesn’t stop people though. Last month, police who were busting a drug operation in Chester County found a marmoset.

According to CBS3, two people caught in the fire, which is under investigation, were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About: ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.