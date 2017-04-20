Firefighters Find Alligator Inside Tacony Home

The crew was called to the scene for a fire – and apparently a little unsure of how to handle the gator.

.@FOX29philly Here you go. Alligator found at fire scene in Tacony tonight. 18-24 inches long. Unharmed.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/ZYWfgzxYnG — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) April 20, 2017

Firefighters showed up at a Tacony home last night and found something a little unexpected.

The crew reportedly discovered an alligator after extinguishing a fire around 8 p.m. in a home near Tulip Street and Unruh Avenue.

Apparently the firefighters were a little unsure of how to handle the gator (naturally), so they contacted the Red Paw Relief Team, a nonprofit that provides assistance to families with pets involved in fires and other disasters – but Red Paw deferred them to the Animal Care and Control Team.

Firefighters found an alligator, still alive, at the scene of an apartment fire in city's Tacony section. https://t.co/jwXWFeAcVq pic.twitter.com/GCBVDzQqP4 — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) April 20, 2017

Needless to say, it’s illegal to keep alligators as pets – apparently that doesn’t stop people though. Last month, police who were busting a drug operation in Chester County found a marmoset.

According to CBS3, two people caught in the fire, which is under investigation, were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

