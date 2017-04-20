Firefighters Find Alligator Inside Tacony Home

.@FOX29philly Here you go. Alligator found at fire scene in Tacony tonight. 18-24 inches long. Unharmed.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/ZYWfgzxYnG
— Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) April 20, 2017
Firefighters showed up at a Tacony home last night and found something a little unexpected.
The crew reportedly discovered an alligator after extinguishing a fire around 8 p.m. in a home near Tulip Street and Unruh Avenue.
Apparently the firefighters were a little unsure of how to handle the gator (naturally), so they contacted the Red Paw Relief Team, a nonprofit that provides assistance to families with pets involved in fires and other disasters – but Red Paw deferred them to the Animal Care and Control Team.
Firefighters found an alligator, still alive, at the scene of an apartment fire in city's Tacony section. https://t.co/jwXWFeAcVq pic.twitter.com/GCBVDzQqP4
— Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) April 20, 2017
Needless to say, it’s illegal to keep alligators as pets – apparently that doesn’t stop people though. Last month, police who were busting a drug operation in Chester County found a marmoset.
According to CBS3, two people caught in the fire, which is under investigation, were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.
