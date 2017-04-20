WATCH: Cory Popp’s Sleek New Hyperlapse Video of Philly

Popp’s released a lot of our favorite Philly videos – but this might be the best one yet.

Cory J. Popp released his latest video showcasing Philadelphia – and it’s our new favorite.

If you’re not familiar with Popp, you should be – the young filmographer has captured Philly from a million different angles (in the snow, in the fall, in the spring, from above, etc.) but this video is a little different.

For one thing, it’s hyperlapse – which is sort of like timelapse but recorded with a broader range of motion and arguably a little more difficult to create. The technique makes for a stunning new way to view the city we know and love (most of the time) – transforming even the places we might not typically think of as beautiful (like subway tunnels).

Popp brings viewers to the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, Boathouse Row, the Rodin Museum, inside the Free Library of Philadelphia, 30th Street Station, City Hall and more. Check it out on Youtube or Facebook.

