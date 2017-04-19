Listen to Philly Mag/WURD’s “Pushback” Podcast: A Look at Black Intellectualism

The latest episode of “Pushback,” the podcast co-produced by Philly Mag and WURD, is now available. Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, or check it out below.

Using the recent film I Am Not Your Negro as a touchstone, the new episode focuses on the renaissance of popular interest in black thought. But how do we define a “black intellectual”? Does 21st-century media help or hurt black thought leaders? And how do we fix the tendency to think of black intellectualism as male-dominated?

Co-hosted by Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris and Malcolm Burnley, this episode features conversations with Gregory Walker, first vice chair of the Fifth Ward Democratic Executive Committee and managing executive director of The Brothers Network; Shamar Beasley, president of Drexel College Democrats; Carlo Campbell, musician and performer; Dr. Nyasha Junior, professor of religion at Temple University; Andrea Lawful-Sanders, CEO of C.A.P.E.S; and Ernest Owens, award-winning journalist and editor of G Philly.