Allen Iverson Set to Make Philly Basketball Return

The Answer is headed back home to the Wells Fargo Center as a player-coach in Ice Cube’s new three-on-three league featuring ex-NBA stars.

Hey, Sixers fans — wouldn’t you kill for just one more opportunity to cheer on Allen Iverson as he breaks ankles at the Wells Fargo Center? Now you’ve got your chance.

The Answer will be playing basketball in Philadelphia again on July 16th as part of rapper/actor/triple-double machine Ice Cube’s new venture, the BIG3, a traveling three-on-three basketball league featuring ex-NBA stars and other former pros looking for a paycheck.

Iverson will be one of 40 players at the event, serving as player-coach for his team, 3’s Company. (No word on whether Suzanne Somers will be suiting up with AI.)

Doctor J will also be in the house, coaching a squad featuring former Indiana Pacers center Jermaine O’Neal – the originator of the slip ’n’ slide knockout. Also playing with Philly ties are Cardinal Dougherty’s Cuttino Mobley and Sacramento Kings great Mike Bibby (dad Henry played four seasons with the 76ers from 1976 to 1980). Former Sixer Rick Mahorn is coaching too.

The league has some funky rules, like a four-point shot and a 60-point scoring ceiling, with teams needing to win by four. Regardless, who wouldn’t be excited about the possibility of seeing legends of the not-so-distant past either balling out or falling flat on their faces?

Philly is the fourth stop on the BIG3’s 10-city tour. Let’s make sure we all pack the Well and serenade Allen with his “favorite song.”

