Kenney: Christie Is the Biggest Loser in the Country

All Phillies fans to Chris Christie today pic.twitter.com/i8eDtQkwRT — Andrea (@AndreaNimchuk) February 17, 2017

Who would you rather punch in the face, Chris Christie or Jerry Jones?

That's a real question @975TheFanatic asked listeners today. (CC won) — Matt Katz (@mattkatz00) February 16, 2017

Larry Bowa: "If Chris Christie wants to come down here and take some ground balls, I'll be glad to hit him some... He needs a lot of work"😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5kiZTBY2wg — John Clark CSN (@JClarkCSN) February 17, 2017

#Meatloafgate Chris Christie was made to eat meatloaf at the White House. — (((Astorix))) 📎 (@Astorix23) February 17, 2017

My great grandfather didn't die at the Bowling Green massacre just so @POTUS could make @ChrisChristie eat the meatloaf. — The Husband (@iCanHusband) February 17, 2017

A true friend would order the meatloaf to eat Chris Christie. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 17, 2017

[caption id="attachment_3252539" align="alignnone" width="940"]L: Photo by Jeff Fusco | R: AP Photo/Julio Cortez[/caption] In case you haven't heard, yesterday on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP New Jersey Gov.called Phillies fans "awful, angry people" and said that Citizens Bank Park is "not safe for civilized people." Needless to say, the Phillies and their fans – and Philadelphians, generally – weren't happy about it.Turns out Mayorwasn't so happy either. Kenney had some fierce words for Christie this morning – also on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP . “I just kind of feel sorry for the guy," Kenney said to host. "He’s got the biggest 'L' on his forehead of anybody in the country." And that's not all – Kenney also called Christie "the most unpopular governor in the state of New Jersey in history" and said Christie is "bitter and has nowhere to go. Who's going to hire him? What corporation would take him on based on all the nasty things he said and the confrontations he created. I just think he's done." Christie's been all over the news lately. During a New York sports talk radio show yesterday, the New Jersey governor said that Presidentmade him order meatloaf during a Valentine's Day dinner at the White House. "This is what it's like to be with Trump," Christie reportedly said to co-host. "He says, 'There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.' And then he says, "Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'" Social media users went crazy with that one.