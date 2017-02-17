Kenney: Christie Is the Biggest Loser in the Country

@Phillies pic.twitter.com/L72flyy7aL— C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) February 16, 2017
All Phillies fans to Chris Christie today pic.twitter.com/i8eDtQkwRT— Andrea (@AndreaNimchuk) February 17, 2017
Who would you rather punch in the face, Chris Christie or Jerry Jones?— Matt Katz (@mattkatz00) February 16, 2017
That's a real question @975TheFanatic asked listeners today. (CC won)
Larry Bowa: "If Chris Christie wants to come down here and take some ground balls, I'll be glad to hit him some... He needs a lot of work"😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5kiZTBY2wg— John Clark CSN (@JClarkCSN) February 17, 2017
When @realDonaldTrump totally owns Chris Christie's soul pic.twitter.com/a9XiIf8sAg— Jack Reilly (@jack_reils) February 17, 2017
#Meatloafgate Chris Christie was made to eat meatloaf at the White House.— (((Astorix))) 📎 (@Astorix23) February 17, 2017
My great grandfather didn't die at the Bowling Green massacre just so @POTUS could make @ChrisChristie eat the meatloaf.— The Husband (@iCanHusband) February 17, 2017
A true friend would order the meatloaf to eat Chris Christie.— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 17, 2017