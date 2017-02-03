Vice President Pence Will Be in Philly on Saturday

Mike Pence is coming to Philadelphia.

The vice president, who so far has been a bit hidden in the Donald Trump-dominated media cycle, will address the Philadelphia chapter of the Federalist Society at Congress Hall on Saturday.

The Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies is a group that calls for textualism — an interpretation of the Constitution based on how it is written. It’s moved the debate rightward on a number of issues; about 60,000 to 70,000 lawyers are members. Congress Hall is the building at 6th and Chestnut that hosted the original United States Congress.

Pence will talk to the Philly chapter about the new Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and other conservative legal matters. He’s scheduled to talk at 11:30; the Federalist Society says the speech will be streamed online.