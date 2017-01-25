Everything You Need to Know for the GOP Retreat and President Trump’s Visit Tomorrow

Expect road closures and lots of protesting for the retreat, which starts today. Here’s the scoop on what’s bound to be an eventful week.

He’s coming.

President Donald Trump – and his whole crew – will make an appearance in Philly this week for the 2017 GOP retreat, to be held at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel at 12th and Market streets.

The retreat starts today and lasts until Friday, but Trump will be in town tomorrow. Oh, and British Prime Minister Theresa May will attend the retreat as well, primarily to discuss trade and security issues, according to Politico.

To many Philadelphian’s dismay, a number of road closures will be in effect. On Thursday, the streets surrounding the hotel will shut down between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. That includes Market Street from 11th to Juniper streets, 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch streets, and 13th Street from Chestnut to Market streets. And you can’t park on those streets after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Plus, the Secret Service will surround the hotel to ensure that no pedestrians walk along 12th Street between Chestnut and Filbert streets, along 13th Street between Chestnut and Market streets or along the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Market Street.

Got it?

Also, keep in mind that many who are unhappy with the president see the GOP retreat as an opportunity to continue the momentum of the Women’s March and protests prior. As it stands now, Philly is not poised to give President Trump the warmest welcome: a number of demonstrations and marches have been planned for his arrival. One protest, which secured approval from the city, is expected to draw a crowd of at least 3,000 people, according to the Inquirer. That’ll kick in at 11 a.m. and last until at least 3 p.m. outside the Loews Hotel.

A “Queer Rager” dance party is happening outside the hotel tonight, and two protests – one opposing Trump’s stance on the Affordable Care Act and another opposing his stance on immigration – are reportedly expected for tomorrow.

Mayor Jim Kenney has requested that all protests be made “in a very clear voice” but that demonstrators remain “peaceful” and “refrain from damaging of any property or windows or trashcans or things that we saw happen in Washington on Friday,” according to NewsWorks.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.