The Best Signs From the Women’s March on Philly

Philly knows signs. Philly has the best signs. They’re terrific – everyone agrees.

Photo | Victor Fiorillo

Photo | Kylie Flett

An estimated 50,000 marchers took to the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday as part of the Women’s March, an international protest against President Donald Trump (among other things).

That’s double the turnout the city was expecting, according to Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney. Around the world, roughly 2.6 million people joined the cause.

Needless to say, it was a chance for people to speak out – and to do so creatively, through their posters. In Philly, protestors journeyed down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toting all kinds of signs.

We’ve compiled a roundup of our favorites:

Photo | Carrie Denny

Photo | Carrie Denny

#notmycheeto #phillywomensmarch #mokobeauty

A photo posted by Char Nolan (@char_nolan) on

#womensmarchphilly #philadelphia #womensmarch #fucktrump

A photo posted by lisa orr (@lisa.marie.orr) on

#philadelphia #womenmarch #womensmarchphilly

A photo posted by lisa orr (@lisa.marie.orr) on

Babies Against Fascism! #sweetgeorgiahoward #womensmarchphiladelphia

A photo posted by Carolyn Huckabay (@carolynhuckabay) on

Photo | Carrie Denny

Photo | Carrie Denny

