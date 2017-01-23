The Best Signs From the Women’s March on Philly

Philly knows signs. Philly has the best signs. They’re terrific – everyone agrees.

An estimated 50,000 marchers took to the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday as part of the Women’s March, an international protest against President Donald Trump (among other things).

That’s double the turnout the city was expecting, according to Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney. Around the world, roughly 2.6 million people joined the cause.

Needless to say, it was a chance for people to speak out – and to do so creatively, through their posters. In Philly, protestors journeyed down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toting all kinds of signs.

We’ve compiled a roundup of our favorites:

It’s like bizarro 2008 at the Philly women’s march. pic.twitter.com/pzHX34fLfF — Dan McQuade (@dhm) January 21, 2017

#notmycheeto #phillywomensmarch #mokobeauty A photo posted by Char Nolan (@char_nolan) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:44am PST

"I didn't come from your rib. You came from my vagina."

Awesome flag from Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/CHiCczbULh — LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017

Another excellent sign from the march in Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/1q3823Xfdm — LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017

#womensmarchphilly #philadelphia #womensmarch #fucktrump A photo posted by lisa orr (@lisa.marie.orr) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

#philadelphia #womenmarch #womensmarchphilly A photo posted by lisa orr (@lisa.marie.orr) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Babies Against Fascism! #sweetgeorgiahoward #womensmarchphiladelphia A photo posted by Carolyn Huckabay (@carolynhuckabay) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

