The Best Signs From the Women’s March on Philly

An estimated 50,000 marchers took to the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday as part of the Women’s March, an international protest against President Donald Trump (among other things).
That’s double the turnout the city was expecting, according to Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney. Around the world, roughly 2.6 million people joined the cause.
Needless to say, it was a chance for people to speak out – and to do so creatively, through their posters. In Philly, protestors journeyed down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toting all kinds of signs.
We’ve compiled a roundup of our favorites:
It’s like bizarro 2008 at the Philly women’s march. pic.twitter.com/pzHX34fLfF
— Dan McQuade (@dhm) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarchPhiladelphia #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/AOHUqWll4F
— District 11 Tribute (@FeministaJones) January 22, 2017
#WomensMarch Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/nHv3nxiTex
— Ronnie Polaneczky (@RonniePhilly) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/62eD5ikRHs
— Ronnie Polaneczky (@RonniePhilly) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarchphiladelphia #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/xf5qIyMa9m
— District 11 Tribute (@FeministaJones) January 21, 2017
In Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/OhRNbt0ozn
— LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017
"I didn't come from your rib. You came from my vagina."
Awesome flag from Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/CHiCczbULh
— LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017
Another excellent sign from the march in Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/1q3823Xfdm
— LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017
In Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/4jN7ZLcIBb
— LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017
In Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/anLD61CJNd
— LibrarianShipwreck (@libshipwreck) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #WomensMarchPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/z7TnMuN5Ah
— District 11 Tribute (@FeministaJones) January 21, 2017
