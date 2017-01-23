There Will Be Wind Gusts of Up to 60 MPH in Philly Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Philadelphia area until 7 p.m. Monday night. Wind gusts are expected to be from 50 to 60 miles per hour.

The warning covers the entire counties of Delaware and Philadelphia, as well as Lower Bucks County and Eastern Chester and Montgomery counties. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are also forecast.

The NWS says strong winds will down tree limbs, entire trees, and power lines. Power outages will happen. Travel may be especially difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles — vans, SUVs, light trucks, and semi-trucks with small trailers. The NWS says strongest winds tend to be on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Earlier today, a chunk of a mural near Broad and Race streets fell off, crushing two cars.